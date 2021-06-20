Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Grows Position in SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) by 6.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,143,118 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 801,156 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in SLM were worth $236,182,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SLM. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of SLM during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of SLM during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SLM during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of SLM during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in SLM during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on SLM from $20.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on SLM from $19.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, March 19th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on SLM from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut SLM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on SLM from $18.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.38.

Shares of NASDAQ SLM opened at $19.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. SLM Co. has a fifty-two week low of $6.48 and a fifty-two week high of $20.82. The firm has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.74.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The credit services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.70. SLM had a return on equity of 58.89% and a net margin of 49.65%. The business had revenue of $331.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SLM Co. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. SLM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.38%.

SLM Profile

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and omnibus accounts.

