Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Decreases Stock Holdings in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA decreased its position in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) by 21.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,288,161 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,547,395 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 0.31% of Infosys worth $248,754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Distillate Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Infosys by 88.7% in the first quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,708 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 5,972 shares during the period. Origin Asset Management LLP increased its position in shares of Infosys by 16.9% during the first quarter. Origin Asset Management LLP now owns 5,548,666 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $103,871,000 after buying an additional 803,500 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Infosys by 3.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,141,772 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,020,000 after buying an additional 122,815 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Infosys during the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Infosys by 69.4% during the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 2,710,134 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,734,000 after buying an additional 1,110,334 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Infosys alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on INFY. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Infosys from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Infosys from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $20.33 to $21.80 in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Infosys from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of Infosys from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.97.

Shares of NYSE INFY opened at $20.19 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.78. The company has a market capitalization of $85.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.10, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.85. Infosys Limited has a 52-week low of $9.03 and a 52-week high of $20.74.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.16. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. Infosys had a net margin of 19.27% and a return on equity of 26.90%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Infosys Limited will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Infosys Profile

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application development and management, independent validation, product engineering and management, infrastructure management, enterprise application management, and support and integration services.

Recommended Story: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Infosys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infosys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.