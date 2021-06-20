Martingale Asset Management L P Trims Stock Position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Martingale Asset Management L P lessened its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 17.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,873 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,499 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $3,487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 335.5% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 85,191 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $43,213,000 after purchasing an additional 65,631 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 2.6% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,007,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 41,032 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $18,570,000 after purchasing an additional 5,909 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Corp purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,551,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 57.7% in the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. 79.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Thomas Mcfall sold 11,140 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.49, for a total value of $5,430,638.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,902 shares in the company, valued at $8,239,555.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Gregory L. Henslee sold 24,014 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.19, for a total transaction of $11,771,422.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 42,291 shares in the company, valued at $20,730,625.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 108,207 shares of company stock worth $56,914,074 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

ORLY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $578.00 to $595.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. TheStreet raised O’Reilly Automotive from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $493.00 price objective on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $545.22.

Shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock opened at $537.09 on Friday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $409.17 and a 12-month high of $568.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.40, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.47 billion, a PE ratio of 20.17, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $538.34.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $7.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.47 by $1.59. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.99% and a return on equity of 545.81%. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.97 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 25.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

