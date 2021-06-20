Martingale Asset Management L P Sells 122,628 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Martingale Asset Management L P cut its position in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) by 83.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,019 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 122,628 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $4,517,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSI. HM Payson & Co. boosted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 72.9% during the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 147 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 1,290.9% during the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 153 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 114.9% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 84.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MSI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Motorola Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Motorola Solutions from $204.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup boosted their price target on Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Barclays boosted their price target on Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Motorola Solutions from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $201.67.

Motorola Solutions stock opened at $207.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.13 billion, a PE ratio of 36.07, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.76. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $127.58 and a one year high of $213.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $198.59.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.42. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 203.20% and a net margin of 13.22%. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.49 earnings per share. Motorola Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 8.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.89%.

In other Motorola Solutions news, SVP Rajan Naik sold 6,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.78, for a total transaction of $1,259,858.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Daniel G. Pekofske sold 1,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $253,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,268 shares of company stock valued at $1,826,119 in the last three months. 2.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

