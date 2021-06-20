Martingale Asset Management L P Raises Stock Holdings in MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA)

Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its holdings in MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) by 57.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 48,709 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 17,802 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P owned approximately 0.12% of MSA Safety worth $7,310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MSA. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of MSA Safety by 16.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 49,793 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,149,000 after buying an additional 7,097 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in MSA Safety by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,858 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in MSA Safety by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 11,619 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,736,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in MSA Safety by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,179,521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $474,988,000 after purchasing an additional 59,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in MSA Safety by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 21,166 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,162,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.87% of the company’s stock.

MSA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut MSA Safety from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of MSA Safety in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. MSA Safety currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $165.33.

Shares of NYSE MSA opened at $157.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The company has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a PE ratio of 55.10 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $163.22. MSA Safety Incorporated has a 12-month low of $102.15 and a 12-month high of $172.84.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $308.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.59 million. MSA Safety had a return on equity of 21.32% and a net margin of 8.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that MSA Safety Incorporated will post 4.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a $0.44 dividend. This is a boost from MSA Safety’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. MSA Safety’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.11%.

In other news, Director Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.31, for a total value of $114,284.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,642,141.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products that protect people and facility infrastructures in the oil, gas, petrochemical, fire service, construction, industrial manufacturing applications, utilities, military, and mining industries in North America, Latin America, and internationally.

