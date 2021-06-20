Martingale Asset Management L P Acquires 16,057 Shares of The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG)

Martingale Asset Management L P grew its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) by 15.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 119,574 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,057 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P owned 0.33% of The Hanover Insurance Group worth $15,482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in The Hanover Insurance Group in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 108.6% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 315 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 43.4% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 314 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 370.0% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 329 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 78.4% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 455 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 85.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Warren E. Barnes sold 2,055 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.62, for a total value of $286,919.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $857,546.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Mark Joseph Welzenbach sold 4,645 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.82, for a total transaction of $649,463.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,794,861.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,791 shares of company stock valued at $2,073,846. Corporate insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on THG. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $156.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Bank of America began coverage on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a report on Friday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $166.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Boenning Scattergood began coverage on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a report on Monday, March 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $143.17.

Shares of The Hanover Insurance Group stock opened at $129.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.71 and a fifty-two week high of $143.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $137.92. The company has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.93, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.97.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.91. The Hanover Insurance Group had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 10.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 8.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. The Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is 30.04%.

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, and workers' compensation insurance products, as well as management and professional liability, marine, specialty industrial and commercial property, monoline general liability, surety, umbrella, fidelity, crime, and other commercial coverages.

