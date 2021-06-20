Maro Tops 24 Hour Volume of $5,693.00 (MARO)

Maro (CURRENCY:MARO) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 20th. Maro has a market capitalization of $23.20 million and approximately $5,693.00 worth of Maro was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Maro has traded 39.9% lower against the US dollar. One Maro coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0478 or 0.00000134 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002814 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.80 or 0.00061289 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003915 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.72 or 0.00024508 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002818 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $274.69 or 0.00772392 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.91 or 0.00044740 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.91 or 0.00084117 BTC.

Maro Profile

Maro (MARO) is a coin. It launched on March 6th, 2018. Maro’s total supply is 942,470,254 coins and its circulating supply is 485,445,098 coins. Maro’s official website is ma.ro/# . The official message board for Maro is medium.com/ttc-official-blog . The Reddit community for Maro is https://reddit.com/r/TTC_Protocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Maro’s official Twitter account is @ttc_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Maro is designed to provide an efficient easy-to-use platform for value exchange and secure financial service for global citizens. “

Maro Coin Trading

