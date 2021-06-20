Marathon Petroleum’s (MPC) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Bank of America

Bank of America reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $83.00 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Marathon Petroleum from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $40.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $52.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $61.33.

Shares of NYSE:MPC opened at $58.87 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Marathon Petroleum has a twelve month low of $26.56 and a twelve month high of $64.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $58.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 2.16.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.52. The business had revenue of $22.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.80 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 7.64% and a negative net margin of 1.43%. Marathon Petroleum’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.16) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is -67.44%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the 1st quarter worth about $71,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining, marketing, retailing, and transporting petroleum products primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments: Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

