Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Shares Sold by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP reduced its holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 17.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 266,636 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 55,200 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $14,262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MPC. JT Stratford LLC lifted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 8,593 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 5.3% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,043 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,562 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 21,362 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 19,602 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $810,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

MPC stock opened at $58.87 on Friday. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 52-week low of $26.56 and a 52-week high of $64.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.42 billion, a PE ratio of -35.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 2.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.82.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.52. Marathon Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 7.64% and a negative net margin of 1.43%. The firm had revenue of $22.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.80 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.16) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -67.44%.

MPC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. TheStreet upgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Raymond James raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, April 16th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.33.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining, marketing, retailing, and transporting petroleum products primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments: Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

