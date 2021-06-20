Manchester Capital Management LLC Sells 4,266 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Manchester Capital Management LLC cut its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 12.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 29,382 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,266 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of Manchester Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $8,070,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VBK. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $44,725,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,862,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,551,000 after purchasing an additional 89,230 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 762,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,965,000 after purchasing an additional 77,625 shares during the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 87.5% in the fourth quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 129,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,645,000 after purchasing an additional 60,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Group Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $15,407,000.

NYSEARCA VBK opened at $279.62 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $278.19. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $192.50 and a 12-month high of $304.93.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

