Manchester Capital Management LLC Sells 204 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Manchester Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,769 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 204 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IBM. Norges Bank acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth about $1,116,008,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,286,216 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,566,779,000 after buying an additional 2,014,943 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,571,878 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,582,548,000 after buying an additional 943,571 shares during the period. GSB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the 1st quarter worth about $87,715,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,853,901 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,240,410,000 after buying an additional 592,500 shares during the period. 54.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IBM stock opened at $143.12 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $143.57. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $105.92 and a fifty-two week high of $152.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The firm has a market cap of $127.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.23.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The technology company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.14. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 36.67% and a net margin of 7.28%. The business had revenue of $17.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $1.64 per share. This is an increase from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is 75.66%.

IBM has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on International Business Machines from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on International Business Machines from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on International Business Machines from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.00.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, supply chain, and asset management, weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

