Manchester Capital Management LLC Sells 17,931 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Manchester Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 24.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,643 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,931 shares during the quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $2,782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Betterment LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 74,144,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,500,382,000 after acquiring an additional 4,013,261 shares in the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,527,116,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 14.9% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 22,937,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,126,477,000 after acquiring an additional 2,977,421 shares in the last quarter. WealthNavi Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 9.5% in the first quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 20,696,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,016,412,000 after acquiring an additional 1,787,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,049,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,310,000 after acquiring an additional 314,058 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $51.56 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $38.37 and a 52-week high of $53.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $51.76.

Further Reading: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.