Manchester Capital Management LLC Has $766,000 Stock Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 27.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,221 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $766,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in GD. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at about $398,843,000. Boston Partners raised its stake in General Dynamics by 777.4% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,611,618 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $239,840,000 after buying an additional 1,427,944 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its stake in General Dynamics by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,148,612 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $468,576,000 after buying an additional 534,628 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in General Dynamics by 331.4% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 667,299 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $121,155,000 after buying an additional 512,609 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in General Dynamics by 224,830.8% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 445,363 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $66,279,000 after buying an additional 445,165 shares during the period. 85.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird raised General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $243.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Cowen boosted their price objective on General Dynamics from $183.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $196.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on General Dynamics in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $216.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on General Dynamics from $160.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. General Dynamics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $190.13.

General Dynamics stock opened at $185.15 on Friday. General Dynamics Co. has a 12 month low of $129.17 and a 12 month high of $197.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $189.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.14.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.17. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 21.27% and a net margin of 8.22%. The business had revenue of $9.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.43 earnings per share. General Dynamics’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.27%.

General Dynamics announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, June 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the aerospace company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Marine Systems segment designs and builds nuclear-powered submarines, surface combatants, and auxiliary ships for the United States Navy and Jones Act ships for commercial customers, as well as oil and product tankers, and container and cargo ships.

Further Reading: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.