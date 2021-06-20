Manchester Capital Management LLC Has $3.42 Million Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Manchester Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,635 shares of the company’s stock after selling 177 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF makes up approximately 0.5% of Manchester Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $3,417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Webster Bank N. A. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 108.5% during the 1st quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 74.0% in the 1st quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBR opened at $169.13 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $173.91. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $101.45 and a 1 year high of $180.99.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

