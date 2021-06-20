Manchester Capital Management LLC Has $2.71 Million Stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 437.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 9,970 shares during the quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $2,706,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1,215.4% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 10,273,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,014,144,000 after acquiring an additional 9,492,100 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $245,330,000. Starboard Value LP increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 176.0% in the fourth quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 531,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $104,108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230,000 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,712,716 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,924,988,000 after acquiring an additional 645,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1,267.7% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 673,371 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $148,775,000 after acquiring an additional 624,137 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $222.13 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $136.29 and a 1 year high of $234.53. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $224.29.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

