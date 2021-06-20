Manchester Capital Management LLC Acquires 789 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 14.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,173 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,499,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PYPL. Gleason Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PayPal in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in PayPal in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in PayPal in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in PayPal in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in PayPal in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. 79.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PayPal alerts:

NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $283.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $164.01 and a 12 month high of $309.14. The company has a market cap of $332.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.55, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $260.86.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.21. PayPal had a net margin of 22.80% and a return on equity of 20.21%. The firm had revenue of $6.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.70, for a total transaction of $460,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,029,235.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peggy Alford sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.33, for a total transaction of $1,081,320.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,200,608.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 59,042 shares of company stock valued at $15,373,019. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of PayPal in a report on Friday, March 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of PayPal from $329.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of PayPal from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $263.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of PayPal from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $284.80.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

Featured Story: What is the Hang Seng index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.