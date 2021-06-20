Major Drilling Group International (TSE:MDI) PT Raised to C$13.00 at TD Securities

Major Drilling Group International (TSE:MDI) had its price target increased by TD Securities from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a report published on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on MDI. Laurentian Bank of Canada raised their target price on Major Drilling Group International to C$11.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Laurentian raised their target price on Major Drilling Group International from C$9.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a C$12.00 target price on shares of Major Drilling Group International in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th.

Shares of MDI opened at C$8.62 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$706.62 million and a PE ratio of -10.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.90. Major Drilling Group International has a 52 week low of C$3.49 and a 52 week high of C$11.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$8.85.

Major Drilling Group International Inc provides contract drilling services for mining and mineral exploration companies in Canada, the United States, Mexico, South America, Asia, Africa, and Europe. The company offers a suite of drilling services, including surface and underground coring, directional, reverse circulation, sonic, geotechnical, environmental, water-well, coal-bed methane, shallow gas, underground percussive/longhole drilling, surface drill and blast, and various mine services.

