Major Drilling Group International (TSE:MDI) PT Raised to C$13.00 at TD Securities

Major Drilling Group International (TSE:MDI) had its price target increased by TD Securities from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a report published on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on MDI. Laurentian Bank of Canada raised their target price on Major Drilling Group International to C$11.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Laurentian raised their target price on Major Drilling Group International from C$9.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a C$12.00 target price on shares of Major Drilling Group International in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th.

Shares of MDI opened at C$8.62 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$706.62 million and a PE ratio of -10.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.90. Major Drilling Group International has a 52 week low of C$3.49 and a 52 week high of C$11.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$8.85.

Major Drilling Group International Company Profile

Major Drilling Group International Inc provides contract drilling services for mining and mineral exploration companies in Canada, the United States, Mexico, South America, Asia, Africa, and Europe. The company offers a suite of drilling services, including surface and underground coring, directional, reverse circulation, sonic, geotechnical, environmental, water-well, coal-bed methane, shallow gas, underground percussive/longhole drilling, surface drill and blast, and various mine services.

