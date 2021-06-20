Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.63.

Several research firms have issued reports on M. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Macy’s in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Macy’s from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Macy’s from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Macy’s from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $16.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th.

In related news, EVP John T. Harper sold 5,255 shares of Macy’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total transaction of $85,393.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $593,758.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 6,112 shares of company stock valued at $100,826 over the last three months. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Newport Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Macy’s in the first quarter worth about $139,207,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Macy’s by 27.1% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 7,246,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,314,000 after acquiring an additional 1,545,403 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Macy’s in the fourth quarter worth about $70,818,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Macy’s by 12.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,213,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,414,000 after acquiring an additional 581,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Macy’s by 74.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,807,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,826,000 after acquiring an additional 2,057,697 shares during the last quarter. 79.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:M traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.72. The stock had a trading volume of 15,635,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,438,436. Macy’s has a 1-year low of $5.57 and a 1-year high of $22.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a PE ratio of -20.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 2.08.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.80. The company had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. Macy’s had a negative net margin of 1.36% and a positive return on equity of 2.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 56.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($2.03) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Macy’s will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

Macy's, Inc, an omnichannel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands. It sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods.

