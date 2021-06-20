Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.63.
Several research firms have issued reports on M. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Macy’s in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Macy’s from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Macy’s from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Macy’s from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $16.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th.
In related news, EVP John T. Harper sold 5,255 shares of Macy’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total transaction of $85,393.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $593,758.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 6,112 shares of company stock valued at $100,826 over the last three months. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
NYSE:M traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.72. The stock had a trading volume of 15,635,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,438,436. Macy’s has a 1-year low of $5.57 and a 1-year high of $22.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a PE ratio of -20.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 2.08.
Macy’s (NYSE:M) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.80. The company had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. Macy’s had a negative net margin of 1.36% and a positive return on equity of 2.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 56.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($2.03) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Macy’s will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.
About Macy’s
Macy's, Inc, an omnichannel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands. It sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods.
