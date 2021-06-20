MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at BTIG Research

BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays raised MacroGenics from an underweight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the company from $14.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, March 12th. Wedbush dropped their price target on MacroGenics from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on MacroGenics from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on MacroGenics from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their target price on MacroGenics from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $31.29.

Get MacroGenics alerts:

Shares of MGNX opened at $21.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.64. MacroGenics has a 1 year low of $18.16 and a 1 year high of $36.48. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of -8.83 and a beta of 2.28.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.37). MacroGenics had a negative net margin of 126.15% and a negative return on equity of 45.99%. The business had revenue of $16.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.16 million. On average, equities analysts expect that MacroGenics will post -2.18 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech purchased 75,000 shares of MacroGenics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.53 per share, for a total transaction of $1,539,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,100,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,244,578.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Ezio Bonvini sold 3,917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $125,344.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 79,890 shares in the company, valued at $2,556,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,917 shares of company stock worth $774,894 over the last 90 days. 7.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in MacroGenics during the first quarter worth about $1,424,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in MacroGenics by 17.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 235,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,485,000 after acquiring an additional 34,992 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in MacroGenics by 45.6% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 75,998 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,421,000 after acquiring an additional 23,803 shares in the last quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. lifted its holdings in MacroGenics by 79.8% during the first quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 666,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,218,000 after acquiring an additional 295,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RA Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in MacroGenics by 12.8% during the first quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,933,594 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $157,135,000 after acquiring an additional 558,377 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

About MacroGenics

MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based therapeutics to treat cancer in the United States. The company's approved product is MARGENZA (margetuximab-cmkb), a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) receptor antagonist indicated, in combination with chemotherapy, for the treatment of adult patients with metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer who have received two or more prior anti-HER2 regimens.

Recommended Story: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for MacroGenics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MacroGenics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.