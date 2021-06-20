M Holdings Securities Inc. Takes Position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,172 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fortinet in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,646,537 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $487,069,000 after acquiring an additional 52,472 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 52.2% in the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 2,420 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the period. JT Stratford LLC increased its stake in Fortinet by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 12,953 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,389,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Fortinet by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 16,940 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,124,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. 70.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FTNT. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $205.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $202.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $233.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $214.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $183.52.

Fortinet stock opened at $233.66 on Friday. Fortinet, Inc. has a 52 week low of $106.75 and a 52 week high of $238.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $211.58. The stock has a market cap of $38.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.94, a PEG ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 1.11.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.33. Fortinet had a net margin of 17.96% and a return on equity of 54.85%. The business had revenue of $710.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $678.91 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Fortinet news, VP John Whittle sold 2,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.07, for a total value of $429,148.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $216,533.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.71, for a total transaction of $8,548,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,027,437 shares in the company, valued at $1,288,123,561.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,230 shares of company stock worth $11,691,331 over the last quarter. Insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

