M Holdings Securities Inc. Purchases Shares of 14,054 BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX)

M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 14,054 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BCRX. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 173.6% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,120 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,614 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $78,000. Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $91,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $94,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $112,000. Institutional investors own 58.71% of the company’s stock.

Get BioCryst Pharmaceuticals alerts:

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $15.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of -13.24 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 2.71. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.30 and a 1 year high of $17.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.58.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.10). BioCryst Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 5,272.40% and a negative net margin of 653.70%. The business had revenue of $19.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.80 million. On average, research analysts predict that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director George B. Abercrombie sold 6,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.90, for a total transaction of $92,671.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $134,371.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director George B. Abercrombie sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.70, for a total transaction of $88,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 85,426 shares of company stock valued at $1,257,956 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BCRX shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.35.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Profile

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers oral and small-molecule medicines. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; Mundesine, an oral purine nucleoside phosphorylase inhibitor for peripheral T-cell lymphoma; and ORLADEYO, an oral serine protease inhibitor to treat hereditary angioedema.

Read More: What is a Special Dividend?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX).

Receive News & Ratings for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.