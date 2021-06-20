M Holdings Securities Inc. Purchases New Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 7,350 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $22,741,000. Amazon.com accounts for about 2.1% of M Holdings Securities Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Chilton Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.5% in the first quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 16,666 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $51,566,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Alphasimplex Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 3.8% in the first quarter. Alphasimplex Group LLC now owns 661 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,045,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.1% in the first quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak now owns 195 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $603,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,182,000. Finally, SCS Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 6.1% in the first quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 8,220 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $25,433,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. 57.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $3,486.90 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $2,630.08 and a one year high of $3,554.00. The company has a market cap of $1.76 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3,308.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.54 by $6.25. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 6.42%. The business had revenue of $108.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.23 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 57.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,150.00 to $4,350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Amazon.com from $3,903.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on Amazon.com from $5,200.00 to $5,500.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,168.98.

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total transaction of $720,596.46. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,160,471.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,506.80, for a total value of $974,890.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,116,983.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 131,040 shares of company stock valued at $449,201,684 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

