M Holdings Securities Inc. Invests $206,000 in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA)

M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 11.3% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 479,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,594,000 after buying an additional 48,558 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 446,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,116,000 after purchasing an additional 3,756 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its position in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 10.3% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 406,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,539,000 after purchasing an additional 38,015 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 366,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,425,000 after purchasing an additional 21,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 44.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 332,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,445,000 after purchasing an additional 102,393 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $56.85 on Friday. iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $54.67 and a 12-month high of $59.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $56.00.

