M Holdings Securities Inc. Acquires New Shares in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 6,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,196,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $352,021,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222,009 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,784,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $213,302,000 after buying an additional 261,508 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,664,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,083,000 after buying an additional 107,602 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,561,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,108,000 after buying an additional 114,862 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 897.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,226,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,085,000 after buying an additional 1,103,472 shares during the period. 36.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director David M. Rubenstein sold 2,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.76, for a total value of $83,520,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,249,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,555,545,133.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Kewsong Lee sold 2,639 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.49, for a total value of $114,770.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on CG. TD Securities cut their target price on The Carlyle Group from $15.50 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised The Carlyle Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $49.50 to $51.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.42.

Shares of The Carlyle Group stock opened at $44.14 on Friday. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a one year low of $23.48 and a one year high of $45.64. The company has a market cap of $15.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $42.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $612.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $595.12 million. The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 28.22% and a net margin of 53.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.78%.

The Carlyle Group Company Profile

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

