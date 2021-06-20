LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Short Interest Update

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,430,000 shares, an increase of 20.4% from the May 13th total of 2,850,000 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,520,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.
LYB opened at $100.35 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.55 billion, a PE ratio of 14.34, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of $109.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12-month low of $60.04 and a 12-month high of $118.01.
LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $9.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.08 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 31.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.51 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 15.71 earnings per share for the current year.
In related news, EVP James D. Guilfoyle sold 610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total value of $67,197.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bhavesh V. Patel sold 1,406 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $165,908.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,210 shares of company stock valued at $254,077. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the first quarter worth $25,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 68.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
LYB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $96.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Bank of America upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $117.00 price objective (down from $119.00) on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.21.
About LyondellBasell Industries
LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsÂAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsÂEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.
