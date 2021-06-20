LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Short Interest Update

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,430,000 shares, an increase of 20.4% from the May 13th total of 2,850,000 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,520,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.

LYB opened at $100.35 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.55 billion, a PE ratio of 14.34, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of $109.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12-month low of $60.04 and a 12-month high of $118.01.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $9.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.08 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 31.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.51 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 15.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 7th were issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.50%. This is a boost from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 4th. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 80.57%.

In related news, EVP James D. Guilfoyle sold 610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total value of $67,197.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bhavesh V. Patel sold 1,406 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $165,908.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,210 shares of company stock valued at $254,077. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the first quarter worth $25,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 68.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LYB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $96.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Bank of America upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $117.00 price objective (down from $119.00) on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.21.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsÂAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsÂEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

