Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Lundin Mining Co. (TSE:LUN) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$11.70. Lundin Mining shares last traded at C$11.33, with a volume of 2,894,012 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have commented on LUN shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$18.00 target price on shares of Lundin Mining in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Lundin Mining from C$17.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on Lundin Mining from C$16.25 to C$17.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Lundin Mining from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Eight Capital boosted their target price on Lundin Mining from C$14.50 to C$17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$15.87.

The business’s fifty day moving average is C$13.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11. The stock has a market capitalization of C$8.37 billion and a PE ratio of 16.64.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The mining company reported C$0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.27 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$863.02 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Lundin Mining Co. will post 1.080881 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. Lundin Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.23%.

In other Lundin Mining news, Senior Officer Annie Laurenson sold 8,334 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.17, for a total value of C$126,426.78. Also, Director Donald Kinloch Charter acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$13.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$195,018.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$746,580.91. Insiders sold a total of 45,935 shares of company stock worth $687,751 over the last quarter.

About Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN)

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

