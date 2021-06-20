Lossless Price Reaches $0.32 (LSS)

Lossless (CURRENCY:LSS) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 19th. Lossless has a market cap of $1.22 million and $1.14 million worth of Lossless was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Lossless has traded 19.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Lossless coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.32 or 0.00000912 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002812 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00002104 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.47 or 0.00057480 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.21 or 0.00140964 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $64.29 or 0.00180497 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0706 or 0.00000198 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,355.83 or 0.99269855 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002863 BTC.

About Lossless

Lossless’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,770,773 coins. Lossless’ official Twitter account is @losslessdefi

Buying and Selling Lossless

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lossless directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lossless should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lossless using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

