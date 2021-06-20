Loop Industries (NASDAQ:LOOP) Shares Up 6%

Loop Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOOP) shares shot up 6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $12.60 and last traded at $12.60. 1,596 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 199,964 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.89.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Loop Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th.

The stock has a market cap of $551.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.60 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.15 and a quick ratio of 4.15.

Loop Industries (NASDAQ:LOOP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The financial services provider reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.12). Equities analysts expect that Loop Industries, Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LOOP. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in Loop Industries by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,172,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,029,000 after purchasing an additional 491,861 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Loop Industries by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 40,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 5,727 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Loop Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $563,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Loop Industries by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 99,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $824,000 after purchasing an additional 8,976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Loop Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $103,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.11% of the company’s stock.

Loop Industries, Inc focuses on depolymerizing waste polyethylene terephthalate (PET) plastics and polyester fibers into base building blocks. It polymerized monomers into virgin-quality PET plastic for use in food-grade plastic packaging, such as water and carbonated soft drinks bottles, and containers for food and other consumer products; and polyester fibers comprising carpets, clothing, and other polyester textile to consumer goods companies.

