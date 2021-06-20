Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.15 Billion

Analysts expect that Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) will announce $1.15 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Logitech International’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.27 billion and the lowest is $1.03 billion. Logitech International reported sales of $791.89 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 45.2%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, July 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Logitech International will report full-year sales of $5.33 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.30 billion to $5.39 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $5.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.69 billion to $5.83 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Logitech International.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Logitech International had a return on equity of 53.66% and a net margin of 18.03%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on LOGI shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Logitech International in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Logitech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Logitech International in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Logitech International from $119.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Logitech International in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.50.

In other Logitech International news, CFO Nathan Olmstead sold 5,000 shares of Logitech International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.51, for a total transaction of $552,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 70,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,791,728.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 10,407 shares of company stock valued at $1,219,970 over the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Logitech International by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,809,548 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $506,635,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329,092 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Logitech International by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,352,737 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $353,174,000 after purchasing an additional 40,734 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Logitech International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $230,842,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Logitech International by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,134,556 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $110,267,000 after buying an additional 253,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Logitech International by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,126,408 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $118,654,000 after buying an additional 264,390 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.64% of the company’s stock.

LOGI traded down $2.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $123.78. 1,017,910 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 893,308. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.46 and a beta of 0.88. Logitech International has a 1-year low of $60.71 and a 1-year high of $140.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $117.10.

Logitech International Company Profile

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that helps people connect to digital and cloud experiences worldwide. The company offers pointing devices, such as wireless mouse; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; PC webcams; and keyboards for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices.

