LocalCoinSwap Trading Down 10.7% Over Last Week (LCS)

LocalCoinSwap (CURRENCY:LCS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 19th. One LocalCoinSwap coin can now be bought for about $0.0174 or 0.00000049 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. LocalCoinSwap has a market capitalization of $896,624.69 and $1,081.00 worth of LocalCoinSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, LocalCoinSwap has traded down 10.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get LocalCoinSwap alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0954 or 0.00000269 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0929 or 0.00000262 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $73.05 or 0.00205720 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0323 or 0.00000091 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001949 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $219.22 or 0.00617370 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00004089 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000061 BTC.

LocalCoinSwap Coin Profile

LocalCoinSwap (CRYPTO:LCS) is a coin. LocalCoinSwap’s total supply is 70,623,537 coins and its circulating supply is 51,410,761 coins. LocalCoinSwap’s official website is www.localcoinswap.com . The Reddit community for LocalCoinSwap is /r/LocalCoinSwap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LocalCoinSwap’s official Twitter account is @Localcoinswap_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for LocalCoinSwap is medium.com/localcoinswap

According to CryptoCompare, “LocalCoinSwap is a community-owned peer-to-peer (P2P) exchange for cryptocurrencies and tokens. It allows users to exchange cryptos with several alternative payment methods while distributing 100% of its profits back to LCS token holders. The LCS token is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain, allowing holders to receive part of the revenue generated by the P2P exchange, in accordance with the amount of tokens they hold. “

Buying and Selling LocalCoinSwap

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LocalCoinSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LocalCoinSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LocalCoinSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for LocalCoinSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LocalCoinSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.