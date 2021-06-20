LocalCoinSwap (LCS) Trading 35.3% Lower Over Last Week

LocalCoinSwap (CURRENCY:LCS) traded 16.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 20th. One LocalCoinSwap coin can now be purchased for about $0.0146 or 0.00000041 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, LocalCoinSwap has traded down 35.3% against the US dollar. LocalCoinSwap has a total market capitalization of $748,970.53 and approximately $644.00 worth of LocalCoinSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0930 or 0.00000262 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0951 or 0.00000268 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $74.68 or 0.00210309 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0315 or 0.00000089 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001886 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $226.60 or 0.00638086 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003827 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000059 BTC.

LocalCoinSwap Coin Profile

LocalCoinSwap (LCS) is a coin. LocalCoinSwap’s total supply is 70,623,537 coins and its circulating supply is 51,410,761 coins. The Reddit community for LocalCoinSwap is /r/LocalCoinSwap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for LocalCoinSwap is medium.com/localcoinswap . LocalCoinSwap’s official Twitter account is @Localcoinswap_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . LocalCoinSwap’s official website is www.localcoinswap.com

According to CryptoCompare, “LocalCoinSwap is a community-owned peer-to-peer (P2P) exchange for cryptocurrencies and tokens. It allows users to exchange cryptos with several alternative payment methods while distributing 100% of its profits back to LCS token holders. The LCS token is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain, allowing holders to receive part of the revenue generated by the P2P exchange, in accordance with the amount of tokens they hold. “

LocalCoinSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LocalCoinSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LocalCoinSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LocalCoinSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

