Lipocine Inc. (NASDAQ:LPCN) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Lipocine Inc. (NASDAQ:LPCN) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,690,000 shares, a drop of 14.1% from the May 13th total of 3,130,000 shares. Approximately 3.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,130,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Shares of LPCN stock opened at $1.36 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.36. The firm has a market cap of $120.08 million, a P/E ratio of -4.53 and a beta of 0.50. Lipocine has a fifty-two week low of $0.92 and a fifty-two week high of $2.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 8.51 and a current ratio of 8.51.

Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. Analysts expect that Lipocine will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Lipocine from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 27th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lipocine during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lipocine during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Lipocine during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lipocine during the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lipocine during the 1st quarter valued at $83,000. 9.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Lipocine

Lipocine Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of metabolic and endocrine disorders. Its primary development programs are based on oral delivery solutions for poorly bioavailable drugs. The company has a portfolio of product candidates designed to produce pharmacokinetic characteristics and facilitate lower dosing requirements, bypass first-pass metabolism in certain cases, reduce side effects, and eliminate gastrointestinal interactions that limit bioavailability.

