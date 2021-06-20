Linker Coin (LNC) Price Tops $0.0466 on Exchanges

Linker Coin (CURRENCY:LNC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 20th. During the last week, Linker Coin has traded 5.8% lower against the dollar. One Linker Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.0466 or 0.00000135 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Linker Coin has a market cap of $5.25 million and $2,227.00 worth of Linker Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Linker Coin alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002900 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.17 or 0.00058444 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003904 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.42 or 0.00024388 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002903 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $256.33 or 0.00742767 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.20 or 0.00044039 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.72 or 0.00083210 BTC.

Linker Coin Coin Profile

Linker Coin (CRYPTO:LNC) is a coin. Linker Coin’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 112,776,150 coins. Linker Coin’s official Twitter account is @Linkercoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Blocklancer platform is intended as a means to revolutionize the process of freelancing and improve the cooperation between the freelancer and the client. Blocklancer is completely owned by its Token holders. The Token holders settle disputes and earn the fees within the system. “

Buying and Selling Linker Coin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Linker Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Linker Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Linker Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Linker Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Linker Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.