Lightstreams Price Tops $0.0171 on Exchanges (PHT)

Lightstreams (CURRENCY:PHT) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 19th. One Lightstreams coin can currently be purchased for $0.0171 or 0.00000048 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Lightstreams has a total market capitalization of $790,187.05 and $1,020.00 worth of Lightstreams was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Lightstreams has traded up 22% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002800 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.51 or 0.00057380 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.84 or 0.00024737 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003859 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002803 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $261.70 or 0.00732236 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.52 or 0.00043426 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.95 or 0.00083798 BTC.

Lightstreams Profile

Lightstreams is a coin. It launched on March 31st, 2019. Lightstreams’ total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 46,209,884 coins. Lightstreams’ official Twitter account is @lightstreams_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Lightstreams is lightstreams.io . The official message board for Lightstreams is medium.com/lightstreams

According to CryptoCompare, “Lightstreams is made possible through the combination of blockchain and distributed web technologies. Blockchain is used to manage file permissions, guarantee identity, maintain a historical record and the secure transfer of value. While “off-chain” distributed storage is used for data storage and transmission of files without not relying on any one entity for hosting content. Through integration with the Lightstreams Network application developers can build on and utilize a blockchain platform that centers around speed, efficiency and privacy for distributing content. The Lightstreams Network consists of an independent Ethereum compliant blockchain. Instead of Ether as the native currency, Lightstreams will operate via its own native token called a Photon (PHT). DApps building on top of the Lightstreams Network may wish to issue their own tokens using ERC20 [23] contracts or similar. “

Lightstreams Coin Trading

