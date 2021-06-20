Lido Advisors LLC Purchases 55,337 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM)

Lido Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM) by 7.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 790,688 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,337 shares during the quarter. Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Lido Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Lido Advisors LLC owned 5.53% of Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF worth $38,997,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth $63,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF during the first quarter valued at $112,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $121,000.

NYSEARCA:FCOM traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $52.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,736. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.02. Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF has a 12-month low of $33.86 and a 12-month high of $53.82.

