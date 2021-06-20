Lido Advisors LLC Purchases 275,469 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY)

Lido Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY) by 42.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 923,050 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 275,469 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF were worth $12,230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. MCF Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 1,007.5% during the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 5,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 4,584 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 204.0% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 3,405 shares during the period.

Get Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:FENY traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.20. 911,666 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,056,492. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.10. Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF has a 12-month low of $7.18 and a 12-month high of $15.47.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FENY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.