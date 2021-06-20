Lido Advisors LLC Has $95.01 Million Stock Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

Lido Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC) by 6.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 897,543 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,808 shares during the period. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF comprises approximately 2.8% of Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF were worth $95,014,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UMA Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 11.6% in the first quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. now owns 28,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,155,000 after purchasing an additional 2,975 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC lifted its position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 3,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,030,000. Finally, Armor Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 72,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,629,000 after acquiring an additional 6,755 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF stock traded down $0.97 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $113.23. The company had a trading volume of 250,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 314,128. The company’s fifty day moving average is $110.77. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a 1-year low of $79.00 and a 1-year high of $114.85.

