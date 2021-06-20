Lido Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Lido Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 20.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,925 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,550 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Roku were worth $10,726,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Roku by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,018,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,286,455,000 after acquiring an additional 618,127 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in Roku by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,609,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,175,706,000 after acquiring an additional 476,242 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in Roku by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,671,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $870,352,000 after acquiring an additional 74,514 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Roku by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,454,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $814,879,000 after acquiring an additional 214,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Roku by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,381,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,548,000 after acquiring an additional 31,864 shares in the last quarter. 60.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Mai Fyfield sold 306 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.01, for a total transaction of $105,267.06. Following the transaction, the director now owns 306 shares in the company, valued at $105,267.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.64, for a total value of $15,013,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 45,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,013,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 252,081 shares of company stock worth $85,974,068. Insiders own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Roku stock traded up $16.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $368.43. 6,206,582 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,280,178. The stock has a market cap of $48.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 478.49 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 4.38, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Roku, Inc. has a 52-week low of $112.11 and a 52-week high of $486.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $342.02.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.67. The firm had revenue of $574.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.95 million. Roku had a return on equity of 7.56% and a net margin of 5.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.45) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Roku, Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ROKU has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wedbush raised shares of Roku from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their price objective on shares of Roku from $460.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Loop Capital raised shares of Roku from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Roku from $500.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Pivotal Research cut their price objective on shares of Roku from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $425.62.

About Roku

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 51.2 million active accounts.

