Lido Advisors LLC Grows Position in Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD)

Lido Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD) by 69.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 567,165 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 232,119 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Global X US Preferred ETF were worth $14,468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PFFD. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF by 72.8% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 37,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $977,000 after acquiring an additional 15,957 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 76,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,971,000 after buying an additional 5,676 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC now owns 68,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,757,000 after buying an additional 9,999 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Global X US Preferred ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $227,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Global X US Preferred ETF by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 44,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 5,835 shares during the period.

Get Global X US Preferred ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS PFFD traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $25.93. The company had a trading volume of 576,616 shares. Global X US Preferred ETF has a 52 week low of $23.70 and a 52 week high of $25.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.72.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFFD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X US Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X US Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.