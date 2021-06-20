Lido Advisors LLC Buys 30,595 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY)

Lido Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY) by 15.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 235,055 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,595 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF were worth $9,752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Accel Wealth Management boosted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 9,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 30,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after buying an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 11,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 100.0% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 510 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF stock traded down $1.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $41.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 107,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 186,371. Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF has a one year low of $35.38 and a one year high of $43.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.59.

