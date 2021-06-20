Lido Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Lido Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) by 85.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 208,345 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 96,260 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF comprises 0.6% of Lido Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $21,237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kathmere Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 406 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 41.7% in the fourth quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of IJJ traded down $2.49 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $102.45. 303,077 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 473,377. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $63.30 and a 1-year high of $111.27. The company’s 50-day moving average is $107.43.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

See Also: When is a capital gain realized?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.