Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) Director Sells $119,013.48 in Stock

Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) Director Richard R. Green sold 4,252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.99, for a total value of $119,013.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,576.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of Liberty Global stock opened at $26.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.87 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.04. Liberty Global plc has a 12 month low of $18.73 and a 12 month high of $29.07.

Get Liberty Global alerts:

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter. Liberty Global had a negative return on equity of 9.15% and a negative net margin of 9.37%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Liberty Global plc will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GAM Holding AG increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 0.8% during the first quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 83,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,136,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 1.3% during the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 54,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 58,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 9.9% during the first quarter. Citadel Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 10,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Liberty Global by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 52,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,348,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 26.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Barclays raised their price target on Liberty Global from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Liberty Global currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.45.

About Liberty Global

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential customers and businesses. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; security; smart home, online storage solutions, and Web spaces; and Connect Box, a connectivity device that delivers in-home Wi-Fi coverage.

See Also: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.