Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) Director Sells $119,013.48 in Stock

Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) Director Richard R. Green sold 4,252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.99, for a total value of $119,013.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,576.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Shares of Liberty Global stock opened at $26.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.87 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.04. Liberty Global plc has a 12 month low of $18.73 and a 12 month high of $29.07.
Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter. Liberty Global had a negative return on equity of 9.15% and a negative net margin of 9.37%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Liberty Global plc will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.
Separately, Barclays raised their price target on Liberty Global from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Liberty Global currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.45.
About Liberty Global
Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential customers and businesses. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; security; smart home, online storage solutions, and Web spaces; and Connect Box, a connectivity device that delivers in-home Wi-Fi coverage.
