LG Display Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LPL) Receives $13.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

LG Display Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LPL) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.00.

Several research firms have weighed in on LPL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded LG Display from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Nomura downgraded LG Display from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Macquarie cut LG Display from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded LG Display from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded LG Display from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, April 24th.

Get LG Display alerts:

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in LG Display by 308.7% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 502,907 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,024,000 after acquiring an additional 379,858 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in LG Display in the first quarter valued at $651,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in LG Display by 275.7% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 53,566 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 39,309 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in LG Display by 1,679.0% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 551,096 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,505,000 after acquiring an additional 520,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in LG Display in the first quarter valued at $219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.78% of the company’s stock.

LG Display stock opened at $10.55 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.10. LG Display has a fifty-two week low of $4.67 and a fifty-two week high of $12.31.

About LG Display

LG Display Co, Ltd. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of thin-film transistor liquid crystal display (TFT-LCD) and organic light emitting diode (OLED) technology-based display panels. Its TFT-LCD and OLED technology-based display panels are primarily used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablet computers, mobile devices, and automotive displays.

Recommended Story: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Receive News & Ratings for LG Display Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LG Display and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.