Lennar (NYSE:LEN) PT Raised to $160.00 at Evercore ISI

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) had its price objective lifted by analysts at Evercore ISI from $121.00 to $160.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the construction company’s stock. Evercore ISI’s target price points to a potential upside of 62.98% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Lennar in a report on Monday, June 14th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Lennar from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lennar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Lennar in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Lennar in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $112.00 price objective for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.37.

Shares of LEN opened at $98.17 on Friday. Lennar has a 1 year low of $57.13 and a 1 year high of $110.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $99.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 11.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $30.76 billion, a PE ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.49.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 15th. The construction company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $6.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.21 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 14.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.65 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Lennar will post 11.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Lennar news, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 10,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.85, for a total transaction of $1,012,130.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 245,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,808,394.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.14, for a total transaction of $1,001,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 150,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,108,622.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,036 shares of company stock valued at $3,038,131. Corporate insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LEN. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lennar in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lennar during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lennar during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lennar by 50.5% in the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 301 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Lennar in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. 81.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lennar Company Profile

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

