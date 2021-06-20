Leisure Capital Management Increases Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Leisure Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,364 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises approximately 1.7% of Leisure Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Leisure Capital Management’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,854,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. IMA Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Avitas Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,498,000 after purchasing an additional 4,925 shares during the period. Hudson Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,201,000. Lido Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 196,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,297,000 after acquiring an additional 5,484 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 180.7% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 106,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,543,000 after acquiring an additional 68,716 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on JNJ shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 target price on Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, May 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Johnson & Johnson presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $182.45.

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock traded down $3.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $161.98. The company had a trading volume of 12,993,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,773,574. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $426.56 billion, a PE ratio of 28.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $166.22. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $133.65 and a 52-week high of $173.65.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $22.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.62% and a net margin of 17.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.30 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th were given a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is 52.80%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

