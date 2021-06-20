Leisure Capital Management Grows Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Leisure Capital Management boosted its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,025 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the quarter. Leisure Capital Management’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,314,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avitas Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Starbucks by 19.2% during the first quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,906 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $4,251,000 after acquiring an additional 6,265 shares during the period. Hudson Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks during the first quarter valued at about $729,000. Lido Advisors LLC grew its position in Starbucks by 5.8% during the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 28,958 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $3,164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,595 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in Starbucks by 11.5% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 30,760 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $3,354,000 after buying an additional 3,179 shares during the period. Finally, Bradley Mark J. grew its stake in Starbucks by 3.0% during the first quarter. Bradley Mark J. now owns 30,560 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $3,339,000 after buying an additional 880 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.65% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SBUX traded down $1.69 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $109.70. 7,024,352 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,084,426. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $71.06 and a 12 month high of $118.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.15 billion, a PE ratio of 130.60, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.35.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The coffee company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 18.94% and a net margin of 4.18%. The business had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 170,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.07, for a total transaction of $18,881,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 515,934 shares in the company, valued at $57,304,789.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rachel A. Gonzalez sold 82,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total transaction of $9,076,893.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,640,097.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 406,184 shares of company stock worth $44,685,798 over the last three months. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SBUX has been the subject of several research reports. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Wedbush upped their target price on Starbucks from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Starbucks in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $128.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Starbucks from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Starbucks currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.80.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

