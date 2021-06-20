Leisure Capital Management Acquires 559 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Leisure Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,532 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for 1.0% of Leisure Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Leisure Capital Management’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MRK. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Curi Capital bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Truist Securities reduced their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $96.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Merck & Co., Inc. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.11.

In related news, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 19,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total transaction of $1,513,455.68. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MRK traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $76.61. 19,351,902 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,056,994. The stock has a market capitalization of $193.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.40. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $71.71 and a one year high of $87.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $76.85.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $12.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.71 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 54.15%. The firm’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.50 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.77%.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as vaccine products.

