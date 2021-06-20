LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) Short Interest Up 19.6% in May

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,220,000 shares, a growth of 19.6% from the May 13th total of 1,020,000 shares. Approximately 5.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 177,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.9 days.

Shares of LCI Industries stock opened at $125.92 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $142.73. LCI Industries has a 12 month low of $101.69 and a 12 month high of $156.61. The stock has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 15.60 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $880.29 million. LCI Industries had a return on equity of 23.05% and a net margin of 6.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 51.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that LCI Industries will post 9.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is a boost from LCI Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. LCI Industries’s payout ratio is presently 55.47%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on LCII shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on LCI Industries from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised LCI Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Sidoti raised LCI Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.60.

In other news, CEO Jason Lippert sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $1,550,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 242,230 shares in the company, valued at $37,545,650. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Shaker Investments LLC OH increased its position in LCI Industries by 1.0% during the first quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 8,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC increased its position in LCI Industries by 0.4% during the first quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 24,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,186,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LCI Industries by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 28,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,691,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of LCI Industries by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 6,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of LCI Industries by 16.2% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

About LCI Industries

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The OEM segment manufactures and distributes a range of engineered components, such as steel chassis and related components; axles and suspension solutions; slide-out mechanisms and solutions; thermoformed bath, kitchen, and other products; vinyl, aluminum, and frameless windows; manual, electric, and hydraulic stabilizer and leveling systems; entry, luggage, patio, and ramp doors; furniture and mattresses; electric and manual entry steps; awnings and awning accessories; towing products; truck accessories; electronic components; and other accessories.

