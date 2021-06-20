Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. reduced its position in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 29.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 111,585 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 46,184 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $6,809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LVS. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,516,376 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,163,177,000 after buying an additional 583,234 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,991,069 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,131,868,000 after buying an additional 3,434,013 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 36.2% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,561,589 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $450,671,000 after buying an additional 2,009,977 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,599,258 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $393,316,000 after buying an additional 913,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,373,894 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $320,284,000 after buying an additional 757,258 shares in the last quarter. 38.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Las Vegas Sands stock opened at $53.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $57.98. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 12 month low of $42.58 and a 12 month high of $66.76. The stock has a market cap of $40.49 billion, a PE ratio of -20.70 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The casino operator reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.02. Las Vegas Sands had a negative return on equity of 47.40% and a negative net margin of 64.84%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS. Las Vegas Sands’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on LVS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $64.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $58.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.68.

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

