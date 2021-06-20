Larimar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LRMR) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Larimar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LRMR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $9.50 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 15.01% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Larimar Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It is focused on developing treatments for rare diseases. The company’s lead product consist CTI-1601, which is in clinical stage. Larimar Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Zafgen Inc., is based in BALA CYNWYD, Pa. “

Get Larimar Therapeutics alerts:

Separately, JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Larimar Therapeutics from $43.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th.

LRMR stock opened at $8.26 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.22. The company has a market cap of $126.94 million, a PE ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 0.68. Larimar Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $7.00 and a 1 year high of $25.87.

Larimar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LRMR) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.11. On average, research analysts anticipate that Larimar Therapeutics will post -2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LRMR. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Larimar Therapeutics by 229.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 222,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,768,000 after purchasing an additional 155,146 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Larimar Therapeutics by 6,993.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 5,525 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Larimar Therapeutics by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 221,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,740,000 after purchasing an additional 22,300 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Larimar Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $164,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Larimar Therapeutics by 31.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 24,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 5,873 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.87% of the company’s stock.

Larimar Therapeutics Company Profile

Larimar Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing treatments for rare diseases. The company's lead product candidate is CTI-1601, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia, a rare and progressive genetic disease. Larimar Therapeutics, Inc is headquartered in Bala Cynwyd, Pennsylvania.

Read More: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Larimar Therapeutics (LRMR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Larimar Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Larimar Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.